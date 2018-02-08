Concordia College seeks investor to avoid closure

Rumors have been swirling for some time now regarding the closing of Concordia College Alabama in Selma. After talking to college officials we now know if something doesn't change soon, it will be the reality.

Concordia College gave Dr. Glenn King Jr. more than just a degree.

"This institution has built me in to the man I am today. It has impacted my professional career, my personal career as well as my spiritual walk,” said King.

As the Dean of Business and Computer Information System at his alma mater, he is committed to teaching the next generation.

“We are shaping and molding other young students to be positive and productive citizens throughout the world,” said King.

Now because of financial hardships this institution is facing the the reality that its future is in jeopardy.

"This has been a reality for the college for a couple of year now, so this is not something that just occurred,” said Dr. James Lyons.

Lyons is the Interim Transition Officer and says before he stepped into this role eight months ago, Concordia was actively searching for an investor to partner with.

"The board has been attempting to identify an investor partner, someone who can come to the table with a very large sum of money. That would allow us to pay off the mortgage and other debt, and restructure the institution. Not just to survive but to thrive,” said Lyons.

Unfortunately, now they are down to the wire. It they can’t strike a deal soon there will only be one option left.

"If we are unable to identify that investor partner then we would close at the end of the current semester. That decision has to be made fairly soon. We have an obligation to our students to work with them and try to help them transfer to other institutions, get their financial aid in order, and their student records in order. We also want to help our faculty and staff who may have other job opportunities and try to support them in terms of letter of reference.” said Lyons.

Although uncertainty looms, those who see Concordia's value to the community is not giving up.

"Students, our faculty, and staff have been true loyalists,” said Lyons.

"I do believe God is going to answer our prayers and we will stay open. I am looking forward to being here in the fall semester,” said King.

Concordia College was established in 1922. Currently around 400 students are enrolled and they have a little fewer than 100 employees.

