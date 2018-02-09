State announces closure of 4 MPS schools, other cuts

Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson gave an update on the intervention of Montgomery Public Schools and specifically the school district's finances.

Richardson shared his plan to improve the school system's finances and said it's "not going to be easy." The plan includes:

17 positions cut at the central offices, which will save $1.1 million.

Deleting all travel costs for school board members, saving about $51,133.

Closing four schools for next school year: Floyd Elementary School, Chisholm Elementary School, Dozier Elementary School and Georgia Washington Middle School. This will save $1.4 million.

All unused properties will be up for sale.

All nine central office buildings will be closed for next school year and up for sale.

Georgia Washington Middle School will be sold to the Pike Road School System for $9.75 million. MPS will also receive the $1.5 million that was accidentally given to Pike Road Schools. PRS will pay this all at once, when the sale closes.

The sale of the historic Georgia Washington school has been controversial. The deal fell through once, but Richardson said the school must be sold to prevent hundreds of MPS teachers from being fired.

Richardson said public hearings will be held on the school closings and there will be revised attendance zones and bus routes.

Floyd Middle Magnet School will also be moving to site the of the former Houston Hills Junior High.

The Montgomery Public Schools has 11 failing schools, which is 15 percent of all the failing schools in the state. Richardson called it an “embarrassing situation.”

Richardson's intervention report found that after the ACT Aspire test was given to students last year in Grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10, only 27 percent of Montgomery students rated proficient compared to 41 percent statewide. Richardson said those numbers cannot be tolerated if academic improvement is expected.

He listed the 10th grade proficiency rates for each of the city's traditional high schools and each had dismal rates. For math, Lee High had the lowest rate at just over 1 percent considered proficient. For reading proficiency, Park Crossing was the none of the schools climb about 12 percent with the exception of Park Crossing at 17. Science proficiency was similarly low.

Richardson said when he read figures on the gap between graduation rates and the percentage of students who are college and career ready, he asked an educator what the large divide between the two numbers could possibly mean. Without hesitating, Richardson said the educator said "diploma mills.”

For instance, the Montgomery County system had a 2015-16 graduation rate of 78 percent, yet just 43 percent were rated as ready for college or a career.

Richardson also spoke on the system's chronic absentee rates. Lanier High School, for example, has a stunning 37 percent of students who have been absent more than 15 days in the school year.

Richardson announced an action plan to improve student achievement. The five-year plan includes:

Opening an alternative school for disruptive and threatening students at Mcintyre Middle School, which is currently closed.

There will be a complete evaluation of all principals. Those who are not performing at high level will be removed.

Tests will be done in 5th and 8th grades. If reading and math scores are below acceptable levels, teachers, parents and students will be informed.

Relationships with parents of students need to improve.

Richardson has received a letter of intent to start 4-5 charter schools within MPS. Once he receives official application, if National Association Charter School Authorizers approves, he will approve them.

These charter schools would be required to take all students zoned to them and will receive same amount of $ as others schools.

Richardson will receive all non-magnet high schools to determine if they need reconstitution, including firing certified employees and replacing principal.

