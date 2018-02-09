WATCH: State to give update on Montgomery Public Schools intervention

Interim State Superintendent Ed Richardson has called for a news conference to update the public on the intervention process of the Montgomery Public School System.

During the news conference, which is set to take place at 10 a.m., Richardson will discuss the system’s finances, academics and release an action plan that will detail what cuts the school system is expected to face.

In January, Richardson presented an intervention plan to the MPS School Board. The plan explained how the school system would run moving forward under the intervention. The plan included all of the legal paperwork and findings that placed MPS under a state intervention and gave a clear explanation of the state's authority over MPS during the intervention.

The plan also included detailed information about the issues facing the school system's financial stability, student achievement, accreditation status and day-to-day operations. It also explained the projected timeline for the intervention objectives.

