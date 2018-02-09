Eric: Rain returns to the forecast

Oh how quickly things change around here. After a full day of sunshine Thursday, rain is quickly creeping back northward this morning. South Alabama is already getting wet, and it won't be long before rain fills the gap northward.

TODAY: Showers are falling across much of south and southeast Alabama this morning. Across our central Alabama counties, not only are we dry, pockets of sunshine remain. Soak it up while you can. Clouds will quickly overcome the region with scattered showers increasing in coverage northward into the afternoon.

The moisture pump will funnel ripe conditions for additional rain into tonight.

THIS WEEKEND: Here's the good: It won't rain all weekend long. Here's the bad: Waves of rain will move through from time to time all weekend long. Rounds of showers will remain in place across the area both Saturday into Sunday. This weekend will be dominated by periods of showers with chunks of a few hours at a time where rain tapers off. Overall, rain chances are running around 80 percent this weekend, so many of you are getting a good soaking.

