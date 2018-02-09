Lanes of I-65 NB north of Prattville/Millbrook exit to close for repairs

Lanes of I-65 north of Prattville/Millbrook to close for repairs(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound will be closed for repairs Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to ALDOT, repairs are taking place on I-65 near mile marker 180.4, north of the Prattville/Millbrook exit. The repair work will continue from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, expect delays, and use caution when traveling in a construction zone.

ALDOT made emergency lane closures Thursday afternoon and into the evening at mile marker 180.3 so crews could patch potholes.

