Parking garage catches fire at Montgomery apartment complex

Montgomery Fire officials are trying to find out what would cause two vehicles to catch fire inside a parking garage at an apartment complex.

According to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Facebook page, firefighters were called to the Belmont Apartments on McGehee Place Drive just after midnight.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found heavy smoke and flames visible on a three-bay parking garage. The garage was fully involved with two vehicles parked inside, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No civilians or fire personnel were injured during the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

