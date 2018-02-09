Eclectic man dies in single-car crash

A single-car crash has claimed the life of an Eclectic man (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer photo)

A single-car crash has claimed the life of an Eclectic man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed Friday.

Cpl. Jess Thornton says Rockwell Cannon, 43, was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway, struck a building and a telephone pole before overturning. Cannon, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 143 at Daisy Road in the Deatsville Community.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.