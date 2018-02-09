Wetumpka man lived in Winchester Mystery House

It's been dubbed the most haunted home in the world (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It’s been dubbed the most haunted home in the world and now there’s a movie on the big screen featuring the Winchester Mystery House.

Even though it’s located all the way across the country, there’s one local man who knows that place inside and out. Wetumpka’s John Marx lived at the house for decades.

“There’s a mile and a half of stairways and halls,” said Marx. “There are 10,000 windows. It’s a lot to see.”

The home has quite a history. It was owned by Sarah Winchester. Her husband, William Winchester, died and left her a fortune. He owned the Winchester Repeating Arms Company (Winchester Rifles). When he died here inheritance was around $20 million. Her income was about $1,000 a day. She decided to build the Winchester mansion and she never stopped building.

When Winchester died in the 1920s a woman named Mrs. Brown bought the place. Brown hired John Marx’s father as a carpenter. So for decades, John lived inside the Winchester house.

“I enjoyed every nook and cranny. I even had a Halloween party there one year. It was spooky.”

There are hundreds of rooms. At one time it was even bigger. But an earthquake in 1906 changed that.

“The top three stories got knocked off. So there’s steps that just go all the way up and hit the ceiling. Or you open a door and it just falls three floors.”

In the newly released movie, Winchester, Sarah is portrayed as a disturbed woman haunted by spirits. She believes spirits of people killed by Winchester guns were haunting the house and giving her messages about what to add on to the house next. Marx says he doesn’t think she was as crazy as they portrayed her in the movie, but she was different.

“She was very eccentric. She was smart though. Not the most intelligent, but wasn’t crazy either.”

Check out the movie trailer below:



So we had to ask him, after living there for years, is the Winchester Mystery House haunted?

“No it’s not haunted. At least I don’t think so.”

Marx and his friends were tour guides there for years. If you want to check it out for yourself, it’s in San Jose, California, and is a very popular tourist attraction.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.