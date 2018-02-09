Town of Pike Road reacts to purchase of Georgia Washington School

Georgia Wasington Middle School will reportedly be sold to the Town of Pike Road for $9.75 million. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson announced Friday that a historic school owned by Montgomery Public Schools will be sold to the Town of Pike Road for $9.75 million.

Following Richardson's announcement, the Town of Pike Road issued a statement on the purchase of Georgia Washington Middle School saying it "appreciates the opportunity to work with the State Department of Education and Montgomery Public Schools to achieve a positive outcome for children throughout Montgomery County" and that the sale "ensures that it will remain a vital educational facility for years to come that respects its historic role in public education."

Richardson made the sale announcement during an update of the state's intervention of MPS, confirming Georgia Washington would be among four MPS schools the state would close at the end of the year in order to fix the system's financial situation.

Pike Road tried to buy the school from Montgomery Public Schools in October, but while the $11 million deal was initially approved by the MPS Board, it was ultimately struck down in a final vote after a feasibility study found the sale to be unsatisfactory.

The original deal would have spread payments out to MPS over multiple years. The sale confirmed Friday will come in one payment, made upon closing.

Richardson said PRS will also give MPS $1.5 million in state funds that the Department of Education mistakenly gave to the wrong system.

