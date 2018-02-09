Rigby has sights set high for Eufaula

After five seasons as the Elba Tigers head coach, Ed Rigby is stepping in to lead another Tigers program. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A new era has begun for Eufaula football. After five seasons as the Elba Tigers head coach, Ed Rigby is stepping in to lead another Tigers program.

“I wanted something new and different,” said Rigby. “Eufaula is going up to 6A from 5A so it’s a new challenge. It’s a new thing.”

The decision for Rigby was pretty easy given Eufaula’s history and drive to reach the top of the mountain.

“They put their money where their mouth is as far as facilities,” said Rigby. “They’ve had a commitment that they want to win a state championship and I want to be a part of that, and that chase for that, and that challenge for that and that new beginning with new everything for that.”

He’s even got motivation placed at the school. A sign in the indoor facility shows where the Tigers want to be come December.

“That is the expectation. That is the end game. That is the goal. That is what we are working for,” said Rigby. “I’m not preaching win your area. I’m not preaching let’s go undefeated. I’m not preaching any of that stuff. I’m preaching get to Week 11 and we will start a new season and make a run at the state championship.”

There is still a lot of work to be done before the season starts, but it should be a fun year for the Tigers with Rigby at the helm.

