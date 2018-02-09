Bridge in Wilcox County partly closed after it partly caves in

A portion of Bridgeport Road/ J.C. Martin Boulevard has been closed after a portion of the road caved in. (Source: Wilcox County EMA)

Wilcox County officials have closed a portion of one of its bridges after a portion of the road caved in.

Friday, the Wilcox County Emergency Management Agency reported that a portion of Bridgeport Road/ J.C. Martin Boulevard has been closed.

Barricades have been placed after officials have declared the roads too dangerous to drive across.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.