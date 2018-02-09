Section of Wilcox County bridge closes after it partially caves - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Section of Wilcox County bridge closes after it partially caves in

(Source: Wilcox County EMA) (Source: Wilcox County EMA)
Wilcox County officials have closed a portion of one of its bridges after a portion of the road caved in.

Friday, the Wilcox County Emergency Management Agency reported that a portion of Bridgeport Road/ J.C. Martin Boulevard has been closed.

Barricades have been placed after officials have declared the roads too dangerous to drive across.

