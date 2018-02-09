Section of Wilcox County bridge closes after it partially caves in

A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Cathey also gained acclaim for his role in "The Wire." His long list of acting credits on TV and film include "Tank Girl," "Grimm" and "Fantastic Four."More >>
Cathey also gained acclaim for his role in "The Wire." His long list of acting credits on TV and film include "Tank Girl," "Grimm" and "Fantastic Four."More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
President Trump is "weighing his options" as he decides whether to release a classified memo drafted by Democrats concerning the Russia probe.More >>
President Trump is "weighing his options" as he decides whether to release a classified memo drafted by Democrats concerning the Russia probe.More >>
The Justice Department's No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency.More >>
The Justice Department's No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency.More >>