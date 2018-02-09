Latest scam artists claim to be deputy, sheriff of Houston County

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said the latest phone scams include artists claiming to be members of Houston County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Phone Scam artists calling trying to get your money isn’t new, but their tactics keep evolving and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to not become a victim.

During a press conference Friday, the office said it has seen an increase in the number of reports - including five this week and one as recently as Friday.

The artists are bold. Sheriff Donald Valenza said whoever is calling says they are a deputy with the department and even use his name to make it sound more realistic.

“The so-called deputy made the comment that, ‘Sheriff Valenza likes us to follow-up on this type of call,’ That’s just not true,” said Valenza.

He said Friday, they sheriff’s office got a report of a scam artist calling a family requesting $2,000 to resolve a fake arrest warrant for missed jury duty.

Sheriff Valenza said as far as he knows the department has not had anyone send money. He wants to reiterate that’s not how they operate.

“The Houston County Sheriff’s Office does not call you when we have a warrant for your arrest. We will come see you,” Valenza said.

The sheriff’s office says if you ever have any doubt that you might be getting scammed, before you send the money contact the department at 334-677-4882.

This week, Enterprise Police Department also reported instances of a similar kind of phone scam. Sheriff Valenza says he’s not sure if the they are related.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.