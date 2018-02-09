SPLC files request to close segregation units at Bibb Correctional Facility

The Southern Poverty Law Center has filed a request to close segregation units at Bibb Correctional Facility.

Friday in court, the SPLC presented logs they claim show no one visited inmates for five days.

The Alabama Department of Corrections denied this happened and said sometimes things aren't logged.

This is part of an ongoing lawsuit involving mental health treatment in Alabama prisons.

A federal judge gave officials until Friday to move mentally ill inmates who've been held too long in single-person cells.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued the order Thursday following a hearing where inmate attorneys argued that mentally ill prisoners are being held too long in solitary.

The Southern Poverty Law Center contends spot checks found at least 150 prisoners with serious mental illness in solitary despite a court order. Thompson's ruling concentrates on about 20 inmates, but inmate lawyers say the number could be higher.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit where inmates are suing the state over medical treatment.

The Department of Corrections says it already has moved some inmates and has presented the judge a plan to remove others.

