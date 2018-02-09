Family-friendly Mardi Gras festivities coming to Auburn Saturday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Family-friendly Mardi Gras festivities coming to Auburn Saturday

Krew De Tigris, a social club in Auburn, is bringing the Mardi Gras fun from Mobile and New Orleans to downtown Auburn. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Krew De Tigris, a social club in Auburn, is bringing the Mardi Gras fun from Mobile and New Orleans to downtown Auburn. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Krew De Tigris, a social club in Auburn, is bringing the Mardi Gras fun from Mobile and New Orleans to Auburn with their second annual Mardi Gras parade.

Organizers say that they had a pretty good turnout in 2017 and they are excited to bring the festivities back this year. They say that it will be a family-friendly atmosphere and they want everyone to be a part of the action.

“We are going to have about 35 different floats in the parade. We will have several bands, several marching bands, several floats going through throwing out different things like beads and moon pies, and just different throwables," said  Krew De Tigris Communications Director, Adris Ludlum. "It’s going to be kind of an interactive parade." 

Ludlum says some people have negative connotations of Mardi Gras, "just from bad publicity down in like New Orleans and things like that but this is a family-friendly parade and it is just a fun event for the community."

The Downtown Merchants Association is also getting involved in the festivities. Nineteen different businesses will be participating in Krew Crawl, an event offering a variety of specials downtown.

If you have a wristband, you can participate in the specials being offered throughout downtown. Officials say that is a great way to raise money while enjoying the celebration.

“You can expect to see specials ranging from 25 percent off your entire purchase at a boutique to $1 draft beers at Hamilton," said Downtown Merchants Association Downtown Coordinator, Jessica Kohn. "So we’re going to have some really good specials and the wristbands are only $10. They are already on sale now at select retailers, and you can also purchase them tomorrow, the day of the event.”

The parade will begin in downtown Auburn starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. It will go on rain or shine.

