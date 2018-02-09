FIRST ALERT: Flooding, strong storms possible this weekend

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT: The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flood Watch for much of central Alabama, roughly along and north of a line from Selma to Montgomery to Troy to Eufaula.

Most places will see between one and three inches of rain, with isolated pockets in excess of three inches. In those areas, flooding of streams, creeks and rivers will be possible over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: STRONG STORMS? A few isolated strong or severe storms are possible on Saturday, mainly over southwest Alabama. Then, on Sunday, there could be a few isolated strong or severe storms across most of our area. The risk level appears low at this point, there are more factors arguing AGAINST severe weather than for it. That said, the risk of a few isolated pockets of wind damage or a brief tornado isn't quite zero. We'll watch carefully...

RAIN LINGERS: A wet, unsettled and mainly warm weather pattern continues for the next 5-7 days. Scattered pockets of rain will linger into next week, with afternoon highs each day reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. Warm for February!

