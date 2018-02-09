Massive MPS intervention plan draws mixed reviews

Much of what Dr. Richardson laid out today didn't sit well with some people in the audience, while others applauded the plan calling it a 'powerful prescription' to address the issues facing the Montgomery Public Schools.

"For the last three months, I've been on damage control," intoned State Interim Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson.

Richardson didn't pull any punches as he laid out what he considered the truth about the Montgomery Public Schools.

"So I tell you the times for platitudes and excuses are over," said Richardson.

Neither did the head of the Montgomery County School Board, who disputed parts of Richardson's presentation, especially the part of the board not recognizing the magnitude of the problems.

"Let it be known the Montgomery County Board of Education did go to the state department seeking assistance," said Robert Porterfield.

But city leaders say this is an excellent start to right the ship.

"We realize if we don't fix the problem with Montgomery Public Schools, we're not going to grow to our full potential," said Michael Briddell, Director of Public Affairs for city of Montgomery.

In fact, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said in a statement: "Dr. Richardson's intervention plan is a powerful prescription to address the problems affecting Montgomery Public Schools. The city, the county and the business community all recognize the seriousness of this crisis. We will give the plan full support and urge others to do so as well.

Porterfield, in the meantime, didn't agree with the facts on the test scores presented by Richardson.

"Every parent should be livid about the that we are basing student performance on a flawed instrument," said Porterfield.

State lawmaker Thad McClammy was concerned about the $1.4 million sent to Pike Road Schools, which should have gone to MPS. Richardson admitted that was a mistake but made clear Pike Road Schools will repay the $1.4 million once it buys Georgia Washington Middle School for a little more than $9 million, a total transaction of $11.25 million to paid in full.

Montgomery County leaders from the county commission added the county government has given MPS $400 million since 2001 from a one cent sales tax.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.