Future of Toys for Tots in the Wiregrass uncertain

Toys for Tots in the Wiregrass is in jeopardy of shutting down operations if a group doesn’t step up to help, according to organizers.

The Wiregrass Marine Corps League has operated the program since 2006. They collect toys to distribute in Dale, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, and Houston County and have provided toys for more than 26,000 children at Christmas.

The league says members are getting older in age and they are looking for another group to take over the collection drive by June 30. If not, the program will have to shut down operations.

Agencies like Alfred Saliba Family Services Center in Dothan is one of the organizations that distributes toys collected. They average 500 children each year and say if the collection shuts down, there will be a hole left in Dothan.

“Think about when you were a child and the toys that you wanted. Mom and Dad may not have been able to afford it. Think about these kids that are going through the same thing and your being able to keep Toys for Tots going is helping these kids have that Christmas as well,” said Debbie Geiger, Program Support Manager of Alfred Saliba Family Service Center.

If your organization is interested in taking over the Toys for Tots Program, contact Mike Walton, the current coordinator, at 334-618-5292.

