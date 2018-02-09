MPS parents react to state plan to close 4 MPS schools, other cuts

Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson is preparing to slash positions and close several schools. He revealed his plan Friday in an hour-long update on the state's intervention of Montgomery Public Schools.

The new plan will no doubt impact students across the Montgomery system, but it's students at those schools that are scheduled to close that will feel it the most.

A letter sent home with her son is how Lashona Bradford found his school was one of the four MPS schools the state would be closing at the end of the school year. This news has left her with more questions than answers.

"What about the kids who are zoned for this school and the other schools they are closing? What are they going to do with the rest of the teacher? Where is the integrity of the Montgomery Public School System?" said Bradford.

Bradford wasn't the only parent with an opinion. Parents at Georgia Washington Middle School are still reeling over the fact the school is on track to be sold to the Town of Pike Road. It was just last year when many of them fought to voice their concerns when a sale to the Town of Pike Road was on the table. That sale was eventually called off by the MPS Board because of the results of a feasibility study.

"The kids will be disenfranchised. It's unfortunate that kids in this system have to learn in an entirely new environment. Especially with my daughter, she is an honor student so it's kind of disheartening," said Krystal Moore.

While some don't agree with the Dr. Richardson's plan others think it all is focused on getting MPS back on track.

"He had to do what he had to do. It will misplace a whole lot of kids. I don't know how other parents feel but you just have to go along with the plan," said Kirby Armont.

Although it is easy to point fingers as to how MPS got to this point, parents believe it takes a village to raise a child.

"I don't believe it is one person in particular you can blame, because it is a community," said Moore.

"Parents have to help too. If you are not teaching your children to come to school, listen, and pay attention you can't really fault the school system if you are not helping the school system," said Bradford.

The Town of Pike Road released the following statement: "The Town of Pike Road appreciates the opportunity to work with the State Department of Education and Montgomery Public Schools to achieve a positive outcome for children throughout Montgomery County. The transition of the Georgia Washington campus to Pike Road ensures that it will remain a vital educational facility for years to come that respects its historic role in public education. There will be additional information on future plans in the Town of Pike Road in the next few weeks."

