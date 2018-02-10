Flood watch continues as storms rumble in

Showers and storms will continue to build in this afternoon and evening after a lull of activity this morning. Rain will continue to track into our area from the south and west as much of the WSFA viewing area remains under a FLOOD WATCH until 6 p.m. Sunday. Moisture is at a surplus as southerly winds continues to pump rich, moist warm air from the Gulf.

Looking ahead expect light to moderate showers to continue with a few strong storms possible later this afternoon and evening. Our severe weather threat is low but it's non-zero so we must be weather aware. We have a limited threat for severe storms to produce damaging wind gusts and even an isolated brief tornado. There have already been a few tornado-warned storms down in the Mobile area this afternoon.

As mentioned before, flooding is also a concern and with the ground already saturated even non-severe thunderstorm winds could knock down a tree or power line.

Rain will continue tonight and overnight as we await the passage of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread as this front moves through tomorrow. A few strong storms may be embedded within the cluster of activity so we have to remain vigilant.

A quick recap: we remain under a marginal (low) risk for severe weather this afternoon, evening and then again Sunday afternoon as the cold front moves through. Flooding is a concern especially if storms take on a training motion, meaning following one after the other. Right now raw data showers we could receive between 1 to 3 inches of rainfall this weekend alone. So please be aware of your surrounding if you live in an area with bad drainage, an urban area, or an area near a body of water like a creek or stream.

