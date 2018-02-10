MPD officer involved in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

A Montgomery Police Officer has been transported to the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash, police say.

According to police, the injuries are minor and stemmed from a two-vehicle crash that happened on Madison Avenue at Mt. Meigs. The eastbound lanes of Madison Avenue at Mt. Meigs are temporarily blocked.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. MPD confirms the officer was on-duty at the time of the crash.

