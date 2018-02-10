Former AL governor Siegelman recovering after heart surgery

Former Alabama governor Don Siegelman "is in good condition" after undergoing heart bypass surgery Friday night and "a full recovery is expected", according to heart surgeon Dr. John Richardson.

Siegelman's daughter, Dana, said in a Facebook post that he originally went in for a procedure before he underwent the emergency procedure.

Saturday, she updated the status of the former governor. She said her uncle, Les Siegelman, told her Don is recovering well at St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham.

In the post, it details that Siegelman needed to have four bypasses to, "fix 90 percent blockage in the 'Widow Maker."

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.