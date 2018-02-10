Former AL governor undergoes emergency heart surgery

Former Alabama governor Don Siegelman underwent heart bypass surgery Friday night, according to his daughter's Facebook post.

In the post, his daughter, Dana, said Siegelman originally went in for a procedure before he underwent the emergency procedure.

Saturday, Dana Siegelman updated the status of the former governor. She said her uncle, Les Sigelman, told her Don is recovering well and will be in CVICU Saturday and Sunday at St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham.

In the post, it details that Don Siegelman needed to have four bypasses to, "fix 90 percent blockage in the 'Widow Maker.'

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.