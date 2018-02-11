FIRST ALERT: Flood Watch extended until 9 p.m. as storms continue

County Road 560 in Midland City is closed right now after part of the road has washed away. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Flood Watch has been extended until 9 p.m. for much of WSFA's viewing area as storms continue. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the area around the Choctawhatchee River near Newton, according to the Dale County Sheriff's Office.

A post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page says at 7:30 a.m. the river was at 9.9 feet and steadily rising. Flood stage is 19 feet.

The sheriff's office says with more rain coming into the area throughout the day, the river is projected to crest near 23 feet Monday morning. The sheriff's office advises residents in low lying areas around the river should take action now.

The Dale County EMA says County Road 17 in Level Plains and County Road 560 are closed due to washouts.

Before sunrise, we had multiple tornado-warned storms impact the Wiregrass region in southeast Alabama. Initial reports were two tornadoes that touched down in Holmes and Houston counties. A survey team will head to those counties tomorrow to verify. What we do know is approximately 11 homes were damaged, with 2 taking on major damage. One person suffered minor injuries and there were no deaths.



So what's ahead? A cold front is slowly making its way through the stay and we'll continue to deal with showers and storms impacting the area this evening. Our severe weather threat is very low. But given the action we had early this morning, we're not going to take any chances and remind you to remain weather aware as we watch radar closely. We cannot rule out an isolated strong storm so stay connected on the go through the WSFA First Alert Weather App just in case something pops up.

Clouds will remain overhead as we get into the new workweek tomorrow. Expect a cloudy day Monday with a few showers possible. The best area for rain will be over southeast Alabama. So heads up if you live along and south of I-85 and east of I-65.

By Tuesday a cold air damming setup will be in place on the leeward side of the Appalachian Mountains. So what does that mean for us? Well it means the cold front will likely push a backdoor cold front east to west across Alabama. This will create another cloudy day with a few showers likely to develop. The best area for rain Tuesday will be across east Alabama.

Sadly even Valentine's Day may feature some rain for the area. I think we'll have a decent amount of clouds above with a few showers popping up during the afternoon. The rain threat is low but it is there. So if you have plans to celebrate the holiday outside the house make sure to have your umbrella. Your Valentine will appreciate it!

