FIRST ALERT: Flood Watch remains until 6 p.m. as storms continue

A Flood Watch remains until 6 p.m. for much of WSFA's viewing area as storms continue. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the area around the Choctawhatchee River near Newton, according to the Dale County Sheriff's Office.

A post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page says at 7:30 a.m. the river was at 9.9 feet and steadily rising. Flood stage is 19 feet.

The sheriff's office says with more rain coming into the area throughout the day, the river is projected to crest near 23 feet Monday morning. The sheriff's office advises residents in low lying areas around the river should take action now.

The Dale County EMA says County Road 17 in Level Plains and County Road 560 are closed due to washouts.

A very busy start to our weather early this morning. We had a few tornado-warned storms and likely had at least two quick spin up tornadoes and damaging wind gusts reports down in the Wiregrass Region before sunrise.

The Storm Prediction Center has removed the MARGINAL risk area for severe weather today but we're still in line for storm activity for much of the WSFA viewing area. As we continue to deal with a broad area of rain over southeast Alabama we'll have to watch radar closely this afternoon as a cold front drops into the state. Our severe weather threat is low but the chance remains of strong to severe thunderstorms along the cold front as it marches through. There's still enough instability available to not rule out a storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts or an isolated brief tornado.

Flooding will remain a concern as the FLOOD WATCH remains until 6 p.m. Some locations across south Alabama have already received between 3 to 4 inches of rain as showers continue to impact the area.

The cold front will still continue making its way through the state tomorrow and likely cause a few showers/storms for areas along and south of I-85. Best rain chances will occur during the afternoon/evening. By Tuesday we'll have a cold air damming setup on the left side of the Appalachian Mountains. The CAD setup will push a backdoor cold front east to west across Alabama. This too could cause a few afternoon showers and storms Tuesday, especially for east Alabama. The good news is moisture will be limited so widespread rain looks unlikely right now.

