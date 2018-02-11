Authorities searching for possibly armed man near Montgomery County line

Deputies say he is balding and is wearing green shorts, no shoes and no shirt, and he stands 5-foot-11-inches tall. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man possibly armed with a handgun.

According to a post on the office's Facebook page, they are searching for a man who was involved in an incident on McCree Loop. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office alert there is a heavy police presence in the area of Meriwether Trail at McCree Loop near the Crenshaw County line.

Deputies say the man they are searching for is balding and is wearing green shorts, no shoes and no shirt, and he stands 5-foot-11-inches tall.

The sheriff's office says not to approach the man and to immediately call 911.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.