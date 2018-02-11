Subject in Crenshaw and Montgomery counties manhunt in custody

Deputies say he is balding and is wearing green shorts, no shoes and no shirt, and he stands 5-foot-11-inches tall. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The subject of a manhunt on Meriwether Trail in the Ramer area is now in custody, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to a post on the Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Sunday morning, authorities were searching for a man who was involved in an incident on McCree Loop. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office alerted shortly after that there was a heavy police presence in the area of Meriwether Trail at McCree Loop near the Crenshaw County line.

There is no word yet on the identity of the suspect.

