Subject in Crenshaw and Montgomery counties manhunt in custody - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Subject in Crenshaw and Montgomery counties manhunt in custody

Deputies say he is balding and is wearing green shorts, no shoes and no shirt, and he stands 5-foot-11-inches tall. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Deputies say he is balding and is wearing green shorts, no shoes and no shirt, and he stands 5-foot-11-inches tall. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The subject of a manhunt on Meriwether Trail in the Ramer area is now in custody, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to a post on the Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Sunday morning, authorities were searching for a man who was involved in an incident on McCree Loop. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office alerted shortly after that there was a heavy police presence in the area of Meriwether Trail at McCree Loop near the Crenshaw County line.

There is no word yet on the identity of the suspect.

