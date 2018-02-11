Subject in Crenshaw and Montgomery counties manhunt in custody

Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.More >>
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>
Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.More >>
Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to...More >>
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to let it come out.More >>
President Donald Trump on Monday will unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 billion proposal that fulfills a number of campaign goals but relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much...More >>
President Donald Trump on Monday will unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 billion proposal that fulfills a number of campaign goals but relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much of the funding.More >>
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>