MCSO searching for wanted fugitive for domestic violence, assault charges

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted fugitive for domestic violence and assault charges.

According to MCSO, Darius Gunn broke into a victim's home between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday and assaulted her and her mother.

Authorities say Gunn is known to frequent the 1300 block of Summerfield Place in Montgomery. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

