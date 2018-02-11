National 2-1-1 day recognizes free number connecting callers to - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

National 2-1-1 day recognizes free number connecting callers to resources

2-1-1 is a free, statewide and easy to remember phone number that connects people in need to resources. (Source: WSFA 12 News) 2-1-1 is a free, statewide and easy to remember phone number that connects people in need to resources. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
When you dial 2-1-1, you are connected to a trained Information and Referral Specialist who will assess your needs and link you to a program or someone who can help. (Source: WSFA 12 News) When you dial 2-1-1, you are connected to a trained Information and Referral Specialist who will assess your needs and link you to a program or someone who can help. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day in the River Region.

2-1-1 is a free, statewide and easy to remember phone number that connects people in need to resources. 

“People can call and get access to all of the available community social services in our area,” Jo Ann Johnson, executive director of Hands on River Region, said. 

She said the majority of people calling 2-1-1 need help with basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter.

“We maintain a database of all of the homeless shelters in the area, food pantries, places where folks can go and get clothes, but we also manage resources for people that are looking for employment and most recently we got few initiatives special where we are linking people to places where they can go and get flu shots, where they can go and get tax assistance and just anything having to do with the social service network. We help people navigate that system,” Johnson said.

When you dial 2-1-1, you are connected to a trained Information and Referral Specialist who will assess your needs and link you to a program or someone who can help. 

“When someone calls, they usually have a need and it could be for food for instance and so we’ll look up resources for food pantries in the area but one of the things our call specialists are trained to do is identify other needs that the caller might have, so we might find out on that call that they need help with affordable health care so then we can link them to resources in the community they can go and get affordable and preventative health care,” Johnson said.

She said in the River Region last year, 25,000 calls were made to 2-1-1 for help, and that each year the number of calls they receive increases.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Home grown: Red Gerard takes Olympic gold back to backyard

    Home grown: Red Gerard takes Olympic gold back to backyard

    Saturday, February 10 2018 10:13 PM EST2018-02-11 03:13:07 GMT
    Sunday, February 11 2018 8:15 PM EST2018-02-12 01:15:34 GMT

    Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.

    More >>

    Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.

    More >>

  • Even when not at fault, Amtrak can bear cost of accidents

    Even when not at fault, Amtrak can bear cost of accidents

    Saturday, February 10 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-02-11 00:05:09 GMT
    Sunday, February 11 2018 8:14 PM EST2018-02-12 01:14:38 GMT

    Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.

    More >>

    Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.

    More >>

  • Dems taking another run at blocked memo on Russia probe

    Dems taking another run at blocked memo on Russia probe

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-02-11 17:03:14 GMT
    Sunday, February 11 2018 8:14 PM EST2018-02-12 01:14:34 GMT

    Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to...

    More >>

    Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to let it come out.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly