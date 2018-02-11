National 2-1-1 day recognizes free number connecting callers to resources

When you dial 2-1-1, you are connected to a trained Information and Referral Specialist who will assess your needs and link you to a program or someone who can help. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

2-1-1 is a free, statewide and easy to remember phone number that connects people in need to resources. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day in the River Region.

2-1-1 is a free, statewide and easy to remember phone number that connects people in need to resources.

“People can call and get access to all of the available community social services in our area,” Jo Ann Johnson, executive director of Hands on River Region, said.

She said the majority of people calling 2-1-1 need help with basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter.

“We maintain a database of all of the homeless shelters in the area, food pantries, places where folks can go and get clothes, but we also manage resources for people that are looking for employment and most recently we got few initiatives special where we are linking people to places where they can go and get flu shots, where they can go and get tax assistance and just anything having to do with the social service network. We help people navigate that system,” Johnson said.

When you dial 2-1-1, you are connected to a trained Information and Referral Specialist who will assess your needs and link you to a program or someone who can help.

“When someone calls, they usually have a need and it could be for food for instance and so we’ll look up resources for food pantries in the area but one of the things our call specialists are trained to do is identify other needs that the caller might have, so we might find out on that call that they need help with affordable health care so then we can link them to resources in the community they can go and get affordable and preventative health care,” Johnson said.

She said in the River Region last year, 25,000 calls were made to 2-1-1 for help, and that each year the number of calls they receive increases.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.