Kayla Robinson shakes off struggles to lead Troy

Attorney Paul Patterson tells me that a court hearing has been set for March 1 in Tuscaloosa when he will request the case be dismissed based on lack of probable cause.More >>
Karl Dunbar, the defensive line coach at Alabama for the last two seasons, is leaving Tuscaloosa to join the Pittsburgh Steelers in the same capacity.More >>
Alabama fans may one day see a familiar name on the back of their quarterback's jersey. Braxton Barker, the son of National Championship winning Jay Barker, is headed to Tuscaloosa in the fall.More >>
Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 13 to lead Mississippi State past Alabama 67-63 on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.More >>
Auburn announced the signing of nine players Wednesday.More >>
Auburn inked 15 players during the early signing period in December and with eight commitments looking to sign on Wednesday February 7th, National Signing Day.More >>
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will make at least $49 million over the next seven years under his new contract.More >>
The NCAA has denied Auburn's appeal of a ruling declaring center Austin Wiley ineligible for the rest of the season.More >>
In total, the Trojans welcome 20 recruits from the 2018 class.More >>
Alabama State made some noise on National Signing Day, adding 17 more players Wednesday to a group of Hornets entering the program in 2018.More >>
Alabama State football will look to build off a 5-6 2017 season with new coaching hires announced Tuesday.More >>
The senior from Brantley has already broken the Troy all-time scoring and the Sun Belt record for three-pointers made records.More >>
On Sunday morning, former University of Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested for the second time in less than a month.More >>
After more than 15 years, a major fishing tournament has returned to Lake Martin, and after the second day, some fresh faces are atop the leaderboard at the Bassmater Elite at Lake Martin.More >>
A new era has begun for Eufaula football. After five seasons as the Elba Tigers head coach, Ed Rigby is stepping in to lead another Tigers program.More >>
The Raiders are 22-5 on the season and looking to get back to a regional.More >>
