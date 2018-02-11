Kayla Robinson shakes off struggles to lead Troy

Troy guard Kayla Robinson is enjoying her breakout season with the Trojans. The sophomore is second on the team with 13 points per game doubling her scoring total from last year.

“With us losing a guard, I had to put my mind that I had to step up big time to help my team be successful this year,” said Robinson.

At first glance, it seems as if Troy has a star in the making, but it wasn’t always easy for K-Rob who had confidence issues to begin the season.

“I felt like I couldn’t make shots, I couldn’t keep anybody in front of me on defense, and at the same time, I was like, ‘This is not me. I need to have a conference talk,” said Robinson. “So, Coach Rigby had a confidence talk with me and built my confidence up and I’m back to the person I was before.”

What a turnaround she’s made after her chat with Rigby. During the last eight games, Robinson is scoring 19.6 points per game and has put up three double-doubles making her the go-to player down the stretch.

“I had to go through it in high school as well,” said Robinson. “I was like why not do it again and help my teammates out. I know they look up towards me for leadership out of me. So why not do it.”

The Trojans are currently riding a six-game win streak and have clawed themselves back into third in the Sun Belt standing and with six games left on the schedule, Robinson has no intention of slowing down.

“I’m hoping to continue going undefeated and keep our winning streak going,” said Robinson. “I know we have some tough games coming up, but we’re just going to have to bring our A game.”

