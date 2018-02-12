Eric: More March than February

A cold front is sliding through the area as we speak, helping keep scattered showers in the forecast this morning. We'll deal with isolated rain chances all week long as temperatures take surge upward in the coming days.

TODAY: There's a significant temperature gradient from west to east this morning with 40s west and 60s east. Scattered showers will continue to fall off/on through the morning, becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Expect highs in the Montgomery area around the 60 degree mark.

The heavy, widespread soaking rains of the weekend are gone.

LOOKING AHEAD: A spike in temperatures kicks in tomorrow with highs approaching 70 degrees. From there, we take off into the middle and even upper 70s by Thursday. That would prove to be some of the warmest air we've had this Winter. We'll maintain a generic 20 percent rain risk each day this week to account for leftover moisture sticking around, not no real significant source of lift to ignite anything more than just isolated action.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.