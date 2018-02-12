Application approved for Montgomery's first charter school

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.More >>
The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.More >>
The blackout comes as more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.More >>
