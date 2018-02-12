Application approved for Montgomery's first charter school

A committee has voted to approve an application that paves the way for Montgomery’s first charter school.

The charter school committee voted 5 to 1 in favor of Lead Academy’s application on Monday.

The school will be housed in the old Montgomery Chamber of Commerce business incubator building on South Court Street near Interstate 85. Officials say the goal is to have students enrolled for Fall 2018.

Montgomery is the second in the state to have a startup school. The first startup school location is in Mobile.

While the potential charter school is not tied directly to the current intervention of MPS, proponents like former MPS school board member Charlotte Meadows say now is the time to begin.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working on developments for this story and will have more on air, online and on our news app.

