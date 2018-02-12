Montgomery's first charter school gets approval

It's the first for Montgomery and it has the potential to affect hundreds of school children. Monday, the Alabama Public Charter School Commission approved the city's first charter school start-up in a 5 to 1 vote.More >>
What was bad news for Montgomery Public Schools is good news for the growing Pike Road School System.More >>
Each student in a classroom is like a puzzle piece... one educator in Lee County works to put the pieces of her classroom together to build a strong community of kids.More >>
Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson announced Friday that a historic school owned by Montgomery Public Schools will be sold to the Town of Pike Road for $9.75 million.More >>
Interim State Superintendent Ed Richardson gave an update on the intervention of Montgomery Public Schools and specifically the school district's finances.More >>
There’s a new program in the Montgomery public school system that’s giving students an edge.More >>
Teachers and school employees could get a 2.5 percent pay raise later this year.More >>
The budget, which is around $6.7 billion, is one of the largest in state history.More >>
Pleased, but not satisfied. That’s how Houston County Superintendent David Sewell describes the system’s state report card grade.More >>
While listening to music is easy, learning to read and play it can be very difficult. One educator in Elmore County can take inspiring musicians and turns them into pros in no time!More >>
