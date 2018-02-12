Investigation underway after house fire in Montgomery

Investigators are working to determine the cause (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

The fire happened around 1 a.m. (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

A Montgomery home was destroyed in an early morning house fire (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

Investigators are working to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Montgomery Monday.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue officials, firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Holt Street around 1 a.m. on a call of a house fire. Once on the scene, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

