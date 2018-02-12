Opelika recycling center set to close after contamination issues

The Westside Recycling Center in Opelika is officially closing after contamination issues, officials confirmed Monday.

The center, located on Grand National Parkway in Opelika, will close on April 1.

Terry White the Director of Environmental Services in Opelika says the contaminate causing the issues is glass. White says the Westside center does not accept glass and the processing center the items are taken to in Columbus, GA, also does not accept glass.

Citizens contaminate the recycling loads with the glass causing officials to be forced to dispose instead of recycling them, White says.

According to the city, citizens can sign up for curbside recycling for only $10 a month or they can bring their items to one of the four other recycling centers:

Northside Center at 600 8th Avenue

Covington Center at 213 Carver Avenue

Floral Park Center at 600 Floral Street

Jeter Avenue Center at 675 Jeter Avenue (The only center that accepts glass)

