LIST: Qualified candidates for AL political races

Here's a list of candidates who have qualified with the Alabama Republican Party or Alabama Democratic Party to run for political seats in 2018.

U.S. House of Representatives

District 2

Tabitha Isner - Democrat Audri Scott Williams - Democrat Tommy Amason - Republican Bobby Bright - Republican Rich Hobson - Republican Barry Moore - Republican Martha Roby (Inc) - Republican

District 3

Mallory Hagan - Democrat Adia McClellan Winfrey - Democrat Mike Rogers (Inc) - Republican

District 7

No Republicans running

Terri Sewell - Democrat

Alabama Governor

Sue Bell Cobb - Democrat Christopher A. Countryman - Democrat James Fields - Democrat Walt Maddox - Democrat Doug "New Blue" Smith - Democrat Anthony White - Democrat Tommy Battle - Republican Slade Blackwell - Republican Scott Dawson - Republican Bill Hightower - Republican Kay Ivey (Inc) - Republican Michael McAllister - Republican

Alabama Lt. Governor

Will Boyd - Democrat Will Ainsworth - Republican Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh - Republican Rusty Glover - Republican

Alabama Supreme Court (Chief Justice Position)

Bob Vance, Jr. - Democrat Tom Parker - Republican Lyn Stuart (Inc) - Republican

Alabama Supreme Court (Associate Justice Position)

Place 1

Debra Jones - Republican Brad Mendheim (Inc) - Republican Sarah Hicks Stewart - Republican

Place 2

Tommy Bryan (Inc) - Republican

Place 3

Will Sellers (Inc) - Republican

Place 4

Donna Wesson Smalley - Democrat John Bahakel - Republican Jay Mitchell - Republican

Alabama Attorney General

Chris Christie - Democrat Joseph Siegelman - Democrat Chess Bedsole - Republican Troy King - Republican Steve Marshall (Inc) - Republican Alice Martin - Republican

Alabama State Auditor

Miranda Joseph - Democrat Stan Cooke - Republican Elliott Lipinsky - Republican Jim Zeigler (Inc) - Republican

Alabama Agriculture Commissioner

No Democrats running

Incumbent John McMillan seeking different office

Tracy "T.O." Crane - Republican Gerald Dial - Republican Cecil Murphy - Republican Rick Pate - Republican

Alabama Secretary of State

Lula Albert - Democrat Heather Milam - Democrat Michael Johnson - Republican John Merrill (Inc) - Republican

Alabama State Treasurer

No Democrats running

Incumbent Young Boozer not on the list of qualifiers

David L. Black - Republican Stephen D. Evans - Republican John McMillan - Republican

Alabama Public Service Commission

Place 1

Cara Y. McClure - Democrat Jim Bonner - Republican Jeremy H. Oden (Inc) - Republican

Place 2

Kari Powell - Democrat Chris "Chip" Beeker Jr. (Inc) - Republican Robin Litaker - Republican

State Board of Education

District 2

Adam Jortner - Democrat Melanie Hill - Republican Sybil Little - Republican John Taylor - Republican Tracie West - Republican

District 4

Yvette M. Richardson (Inc) - Democrat Don Wallace - Republican

District 6

No Democrat running

Cynthia McCarty (Inc)- Republican

District 8

Jessica Fortune Barker - Democrat Rich McAdams - Republican Wayne Reynolds - Republican

Click here to see more REPUBLICAN and DEMOCRAT qualifying candidates for other races including District Attorney, District Judge, Alabama House and Senate seats, and more.

