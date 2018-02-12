LIST: Qualified candidates for AL political races - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

LIST: Qualified candidates for AL political races

Here's a list of candidates who have qualified with the Alabama Republican Party or Alabama Democratic Party to run for political seats in 2018.

U.S. House of Representatives 

District 2 

  1. Tabitha Isner - Democrat
  2. Audri Scott Williams - Democrat
  3. Tommy Amason - Republican
  4. Bobby Bright - Republican
  5. Rich Hobson - Republican
  6. Barry Moore - Republican
  7. Martha Roby (Inc) - Republican

District 3

  1. Mallory Hagan - Democrat
  2. Adia McClellan Winfrey - Democrat
  3. Mike Rogers (Inc) - Republican

District 7

  • No Republicans running
  1. Terri Sewell - Democrat

Alabama Governor

  1. Sue Bell Cobb - Democrat
  2. Christopher A. Countryman - Democrat
  3. James Fields - Democrat
  4. Walt Maddox - Democrat
  5. Doug "New Blue" Smith - Democrat
  6. Anthony White - Democrat
  7. Tommy Battle - Republican
  8. Slade Blackwell - Republican
  9. Scott Dawson - Republican
  10. Bill Hightower - Republican
  11. Kay Ivey (Inc) - Republican
  12. Michael McAllister - Republican

Alabama Lt. Governor

  1. Will Boyd - Democrat
  2. Will Ainsworth - Republican
  3. Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh - Republican
  4. Rusty Glover - Republican

Alabama Supreme Court (Chief Justice Position)

  1. Bob Vance, Jr. - Democrat
  2. Tom Parker - Republican
  3. Lyn Stuart (Inc) - Republican

Alabama Supreme Court (Associate Justice Position)

Place 1

  1. Debra Jones - Republican
  2. Brad Mendheim (Inc) - Republican
  3. Sarah Hicks Stewart - Republican

Place 2 

  1. Tommy Bryan (Inc) - Republican

Place 3

  1. Will Sellers (Inc) - Republican

Place 4

  1. Donna Wesson Smalley - Democrat
  2. John Bahakel - Republican
  3. Jay Mitchell - Republican

Alabama Attorney General

  1. Chris Christie - Democrat
  2. Joseph Siegelman - Democrat
  3. Chess Bedsole - Republican
  4. Troy King - Republican
  5. Steve Marshall (Inc) - Republican
  6. Alice Martin - Republican

Alabama State Auditor

  1. Miranda Joseph - Democrat
  2. Stan Cooke - Republican
  3. Elliott Lipinsky - Republican
  4. Jim Zeigler (Inc) - Republican

Alabama Agriculture Commissioner

  • No Democrats running
  • Incumbent John McMillan seeking different office
  1. Tracy "T.O." Crane - Republican
  2. Gerald Dial - Republican
  3. Cecil Murphy - Republican
  4. Rick Pate - Republican

Alabama Secretary of State

  1. Lula Albert - Democrat
  2. Heather Milam - Democrat
  3. Michael Johnson - Republican
  4. John Merrill (Inc) - Republican

Alabama State Treasurer

  • No Democrats running
  • Incumbent Young Boozer not on the list of qualifiers
  1. David L. Black - Republican
  2. Stephen D. Evans - Republican
  3. John McMillan - Republican

Alabama Public Service Commission

Place 1

  1. Cara Y. McClure - Democrat
  2. Jim Bonner - Republican
  3. Jeremy H. Oden (Inc) - Republican

Place 2

  1. Kari Powell - Democrat
  2. Chris "Chip" Beeker Jr. (Inc) - Republican
  3. Robin Litaker - Republican

State Board of Education

District 2

  1. Adam Jortner - Democrat
  2. Melanie Hill - Republican
  3. Sybil Little - Republican
  4. John Taylor - Republican
  5. Tracie West - Republican

District 4

  1. Yvette M. Richardson (Inc) - Democrat
  2. Don Wallace - Republican

District 6

  • No Democrat running
  1. Cynthia McCarty (Inc)- Republican

District 8

  1. Jessica Fortune Barker - Democrat
  2. Rich McAdams - Republican
  3. Wayne Reynolds - Republican

Click here to see more REPUBLICAN and DEMOCRAT qualifying candidates for other races including District Attorney, District Judge, Alabama House and Senate seats, and more.

