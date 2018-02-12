Prattville man found guilty of sex-trafficking a minor

A Prattville man has been found guilty by a federal grand jury in a case involving the sex-trafficking of a minor, United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. announced Monday.

Michael Graham Lowe, 25, was indicted after a federal grand jury heard evidence that he and a co-defendant Joshua David Rose, 29, recruited, enticed and transported a victim for commercial sex acts while knowing the victim was a minor.

According to evidence, Lowe became friends with the victim, a 17-year-old and in May 2016, he introduced the victim to Rose at a Montgomery motel. On the 24th and 25th of that month, Rose is said to have taken photos of the victim and placed an ad on the classified advertising website Backpage.

Evidence indicated Lowe and Rose then transported the minor victim to perform commercial sex acts in Montgomery and surrounding areas and stood guard outside during the acts. Rose and Lowe then used the money earned by the minor victim to purchase illegal narcotics.

On the 26th of that month, the victim became upset and refused to perform further commercial sex acts. Lowe then took the victim from the motel to a local residence.

Lowe faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison for the charge of sex trafficking of a minor. For the conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, he faces up to life in prison.

“These human traffickers prostituted a child in order to have the money to feed their drug habit,” U.S. Attorney Franklin stated. “We will not allow the children of this District to be preyed-upon, prostituted and used by predators. This office will continue to use all resources necessary to take these criminals off the streets and ensure the safety of our children.”

Lowe is in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending a sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

