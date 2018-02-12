Montgomery woman dead after morning crash in Tallapoosa County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery woman dead after morning crash in Tallapoosa County

According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash happened at 6:47 a.m. on Alabama 49 near mile marker 17, about 13 miles south of Dadeville. (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash happened at 6:47 a.m. on Alabama 49 near mile marker 17, about 13 miles south of Dadeville. (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
TALLAPOOSA CO., AL (WSFA) -

A Montgomery woman is dead after a two vehicle crash Monday morning. 

According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash happened at 6:47 a.m. on Alabama 49 near mile marker 17, about 13 miles south of Dadeville. Kafara Renae Heard, 36, was killed when the 2003 Nissan Altima she was driving collided with a 2007 Pontiac G6. 

Heard was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. 

The driver of the Pontiac, 50-year-old Leonard Heard of Camp Hill, was taken to Baptist South Hospital with injuries. 

Troopers continue to investigate.  
 
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly