Boy walks across country to find cure for diabetes

Noah, left, set off across America with his family of five to raise money for a diabetes cure. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Florida boy has set a record by being the youngest person to cross America on foot.

Noah Barnes is on a mission to cure Type-1 Diabetes, a disease Noah was diagnosed with when he was only a year old.

"I was having a rough week and I asked my mom and dad, 'Can I stop being a diabetic?'" recalls Noah.

When his parents explained it wasn't that easy, Noah came up with another idea.

"I was doing research on the computer and saw this walk for a cure," he said. "I asked my mom and dad, 'Can I walk and be cured?' They explained it was fundraising."

"He looked me right in the eye and said, 'Don't you want me to be cured,'" says Noah's father, Robert.

Noah's family of five sold their house, cashed in their savings, and struck out across America. Noah and his father walked all the way.

"We had a homeless person hand him spare change. That just been overwhelming - here a kid out there doing something," Robert said. "Thousands of people are just trying to support him and thank him for his courage in what he's doing."

After Noah and his dad completed their walking journey, Robert turned around and started biking across the country. Now he's trying to become the first person to walk across America and then bike back.

"Life will throw you all kinds of stuff, you just manage it. You kind of go through it daily. There are going to be good days, there are going to be bad days. If you can just take it and deal with it, you can overcome anything," says Robert.

Matt Nylund, who lives in Colorado, read about Noah's March on Facebook. He happened to come across the family as they were walking across the country. Now, Nylund has joined Robert as he bikes back across the country.

Nylund says, "I was really touched by Noah, his creativity to come up with this, his courage, his persistence to stick with it."

On their way through middle Alabama, Noah and his family were able to meet Gov. Kay Ivey.

