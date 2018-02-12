Woman allegedly spits in officer's face during arrest

Two suspects are sought after four new tires, valued over $500, were stolen from the Prattville Auto Save and Tire.More >>
A Prattville man has been found guilty by a federal grand jury in a case involving the sex-trafficking of a minor, United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. announced Monday.More >>
A convicted sex offender who was the subject of a search in Lowndes County has turned himself in.More >>
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Drug Task force seems to find itself busier than ever.More >>
Two adults have been charged after children in their home tested positive for having drugs in their systems.More >>
A Montgomery police officer who was initially indicted on felony sex charges has resigned after pleading guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanors.More >>
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection to an early January shooting in Lubbock, Texas has been arrested in Montgomery by agents with the U.S. Marshal Service.More >>
Three people, including two teens, were shot Tuesday evening in Montgomery.More >>
A Montgomery jury has convicted an 18-year-old for the Sept. 2016 armed robbery and carjacking of a woman at a local restaurant's drive-thru.More >>
