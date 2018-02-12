Woman allegedly spits in officer's face during arrest

A woman already charged with two misdemeanors is facing a third charged after allegedly spitting in her arresting officer's face.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Cassie Jane Ellis was arrested on Jan. 31 for two misdemeanor charges of trespassing and criminal mischief in the third degree. It was as those warrants were being secured that authorities say Ellis spat at the officer.

Ellis was charged with assault with bodily fluids and placed in the Montgomery City Jail for the misdemeanor charges, then she was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility for the felony assault charge.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.