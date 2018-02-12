Prattville police search for suspects in theft of tires

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. (Source: Crimestoppers)

Two suspects are sought after four new tires, valued over $500, were stolen from the Prattville Auto Save and Tire.

The theft happened Jan. 27, at around 10:45 a.m. The suspects arrived in a 2006 or 2007 Dodge Charger, and one exited the vehicle and loaded four Yokohama HT tires into the backseat of the Charger.

The suspect vehicle is silver with a black aftermarket sticker running down the side reading "High Output." It was last seen driving south on Memorial Drive towards Montgomery.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

