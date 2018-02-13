F. Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum renting apartment on second floor

Fan of F. Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald can now stay in one of their homes (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)

Fans of F. Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald can now spend the night inside the only Museum dedicated to the lives and legacies of the famous 1930s author and his wife.

The F. Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum in Montgomery has renovated a two bedroom apartment on the second floor of the home where the couple once lived and is renting it on Airbnb.

F. Scott Fitzgerald, perhaps best known for writing "The Great Gatsby", lived in the home on Felder Avenue with his wife Zelda. It’s believed he wrote portions of two other novels, "Tender is the Night" and "Save Me the Waltz", inside the house.

The couple led something of a gypsy lifestyle. Their average residence in any of their homes was only about five months.

The F. Scott & Zelda Museum is regularly open to the public and holds an open house every year around Christmas. Now fans have the opportunity to visit and then stay the night.

To learn more, and book a stay, visit this link.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.