Eric: Here comes Spring

Fog is the name of the game this morning, but visibility issues won't last much longer as we climb deeper into our mid-morning. The next few days ahead will feature warmer air leading the headlines.

TODAY: Fog starts to decrease shortly, but it's presence tells us we're still in the midst of a moist atmosphere. With this in mind, an isolated shower can't be ruled out at any point today. Temperatures this morning have been notably colder across west Alabama. That's likely to change as we transition into the afternoon.

A bit of a wedge effect will keep east Alabama cooler with highs surging toward 70 degrees along and west of I-65. Rain chances remain relatively low, hovering around 20 percent.

LOOKING AHEAD: Highs tomorrow get into the lower 70s (again warmer west and cooler east) and spike into the upper 70s Thursday. While rain coverage will remain sparse, rivers will likely be cresting midweek and will result in some flooding.

That being said, we do not anticipate any additional heavy rain in the near term.

