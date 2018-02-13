Bailey demonstrates commands to accountants at Jackson Thornton

It's tax season so Bailey the WSFA Puppy decided she needed to learn about taxes. (Source: Service Dogs Alabama)

It's tax season so Bailey the WSFA Puppy decided she needed to learn about taxes.

This week, Bailey made a trip to Jackson Thornton, a certified public accounting firm, to meet some new friends and learn the tax process.

Of course, Bailey was a big hit with everyone! She was given a tour of the large building by Cindy Scott, Marketing Director, Angie Smith, Marketing Coordinator, and Kathleen Crawley, Firm Service Representative.

Bailey visited every cubicle and brought a smile to everyone's face! She also demonstrated how well she was doing with her sit, down and stay. Just some of the commands she has learned from Service Dogs Alabama.

Click here to learn more about Service Dogs Alabama

Ned Sheffield, the Managing Partner of Jackson Thornton, said he was very impressed with her manners and obedience and enjoyed his visit with her.

This week Bailey was due for her final round of puppy shots so she went to see her veterinarian Dr. Cade Armstrong and his staff at Montgomery Veterinary Associates. During the visit, Bailey got a clean bill of health.

Bailey ended her week relaxing and watching every dog’s favorite show the Westminister Kennel Dog Show.

Check back next week to see where Bailey has been and what she has learned!

