Police need help identifying suspects in Chilton County armed robbery

The Chilton County’s Sheriff Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery.

Early Tuesday morning two males entered the M&H General store in Verbena armed and demanding money, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Officials say the suspects left in a small car heading towards Cooper, AL.

We have reached out to the Chilton County’s Sheriff Office for more information about the robbery but at this time they cannot disclose if the suspects were able to make off with any money.

If you have any information on the men pictured please call the Chilton County’s Sheriff Office at 205-755-4698.

