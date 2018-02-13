Neighbors oppose proposed Pike County road idea by Lockheed-Martin

There is some contention between Pike County residents and Lockheed Martin (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A part of Pike County Road 7717 has become an avenue of controversy between Lockheed-Martin and with people like Jack Davis, Peter Copeland and Darlene Lee.

"The problem I have is closing a good county public road and the speeding," said Lee who owns property along Pike County Road 7717.

Lockheed-Martin wants to close two and a half miles of the county road so the company can expand and bring more jobs in the future. The company confirms there's nothing on the table in a way of job announcements. The request is being made just in case the defense contractor wins another huge contract from the Pentagon. Lockheed-Martin's email statement Tuesday to WSFA did not include any arguments for their proposal, just what they like to do. Company leaders say they may say more at a later time.

It's not the potential jobs the three are against.

"It's the Pike County Commissioners giving away 33 acres of land and a paved road," said cattleman and poultry farmer Jack Davis.

Peter Copeland, for example, worries about the nearest volunteer fire department a few miles away on Pike County Road 7714.

"They would not be able to get to me in a timely manner," Copeland said, who has called them before on drought related fires on his farm.

The three neighbors aren't just standing around and talking about it. They've turned the page in their efforts to stop Lockheed-Martin, submitting a petition of more than 70 signatures from people against the idea to the County Commission during its regular meeting Monday night.

"With the employee gate going down there, it's gonna block traffic all the way up to my road," said Lee.

Pike County Commission Chairman Robin Sullivan and Commissioner Homer Wright, who represents this part of the county, declined to publicly comment saying it's still an on-going issue.

While there's no way of knowing how the Pike County Commission feels right now, we may know something in less than two weeks when the County Commission meets again on Monday, Feb. 26. Pike County Administrator Harry Sanders confirms the matter will be on the agenda that night but not sure if the commission will vote on it.

Until then, Davis, Copeland and Lee intend to keep fighting, armed with names, arguments and the hope their victory is just around the bend.

