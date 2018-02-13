Road point of contention between Lockheed-Martin and residents

There is some contention between Pike County residents and Lockheed Martin (Source: WSFA 12 News)

There is some contention between a major business and residents in Pike County over the potential closure of a section of county road.

Defense contractor Lockheed-Martin is interested in closing a part of Pike County Road 7717. The road, which runs adjacent to their property, spans nearly 4,000 acres. It’s not clear why Lockheed Martin wants to close the section but the prevailing thought is the contractor wants to expand and add more jobs.

Residents and nearby landowners say don’t have an issue with the expansion. Their fear is what it will bring; more traffic, noise, light pollution and littering by employees.

The Pike County Commission seems to be struggling with the issue. The commission has not voted either way but that could come at its next meeting on February 26.

