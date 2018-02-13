JCPenney to hire 180 stylists for its Alabama salons

JCPenny is looking to hire stylists for its Alabama locations (Source: Pixabay)

JCPenney is looking to hire stylists for its salon locations nationwide including those here in Alabama.

According to officials, the department store boasts one of the largest salon businesses in the country with over 750 salons. The retailer is looking to hire 180 stylists for its locations in Alabama.

JCPenney salon stylists enjoy perks such as flexible scheduling, discretionary pricing for senior and master stylists, paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility as well as some of the highest commissions of any salon chain.

Interested stylists should visit their local salon to apply or submit an application online at this website.

Each JCPenney salon provides an array of services, including haircuts, color, signature blowouts, hair treatments, extensions and natural styling, officials say. Customers can also shop for salon products, tools, and accessories.

