Christian comedian helping homeless program in Montgomery

Imagine being a mother, alone with children, and nowhere to go. It’s more common than you think but there’s a place in Montgomery that’s been making a difference for more than a century. It’s called Mary Ellen’s Hearth.

Mary Ellen's Hearth's mission statement is simple and strong. The goal is to provide hope, help, and healing to single mothers and kids in the River Region. To provide those services, however, it takes money.

Their biggest fundraiser for 2018 brings nationally known Christian comedian Mark Lowry to the capital city.

“What we do is equip and empower the mother with skills necessary that she needs to maintain a stable home, and provide for her family once she graduates from the program,” said Chessie Mann with Mary Ellen’s Hearth.

For the women and kids who stay here, it may be the only place they can stay and have a safe roof over their head. So where would some of these ladies be without this place?

“I don’t know,” said Rebecca who’s a resident. “Probably on the street. They took me in with no hesitation. It’s going to help me meet my goals.”

“It’s helped me with where I need to be,” said NeNe who’s also a resident. “It helped me get back on my feet and teach me a lot of life skills I didn’t learn as a child.”

Most ladies here have the same goal. They want to grow financially, work on being a better mom, and get back out on their own once they’re ready.

“I think what some of these women have lacked in the past is for someone to just be behind them and be their cheerleader,” said Mann.

Later this month you can help. Mark Lowry will be here Thursday, Feb. 22 at the St. James United Methodist Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The money raised will go to helping taking care of these ladies and their children until they get back on their own.



If you’d like to learn more on Mary Ellen’s Hearth, click this link.



