Man dies after Houston County crash Tuesday morning

A photo shows one of the vehicles on fire after a crash on County Road 33. (Source: Rickey Stokes)

One man was killed after a crash in Houston County Tuesday morning.

According to Alabama State Troopers, the two-vehicle crash happened on County Road 33 just north of Pleasant Grove Road. Corey Smith of Cantonment, Florida, was seriously injured when the 1996 GMC Sonoma he was driving collided with a 2007 GMC Yukon. A photo taken by Rickey Stokes shows one of the vehicles on fire.

Smith and the 17-year-old driver of the Yukon were taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Smith later died from his injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate.

